Kansas City Chiefs fans suit up, show out for Saturday's cold playoff game

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Saturday marks the Chiefs first playoff game of the season against the Miami Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 7 p.m.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Elyse Schoenig

The KSHB 41 weather team said wind chills are expected to reach below 0° for most of Saturday, with as cold as minus-12° wind chills at kickoff. While this will definitely alter plans for fans this weekend, some are finding crafty ways to show out and stay warm.

Chiefs super fan Catherine Baskett-Cook would never miss a Chiefs game. On Saturday, she's going to opt for tailgating inside at Score Sports Bar & Grill in Independence.

FAQ | Chiefs vs Dolphins TV viewer guide

“We’re gonna be bringing in the bags, the pong boards, everything we’d normally do at a tailgate just bring it inside," she said.

Score will even have a live DJ from noon to 6 p.m. The owner said they're ready to welcome and warm fans all day, even Dolphins fans - because that's what it means to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom.

“Yeah it’s gonna be a full house," Score owner Lori Burroughs said. “I don’t know what it’s like in other cities, but I know here we treat them (opposing fans) well.”

But don't get it twisted - Burroughs is confident in the game's outcome.

"It's gonna be a fish fry for the ages, she said."

After getting in the spirit at Score, Baskett-Cook, her family and friends will load up their decked out bus and drive to Arrowhead about an hour before kickoff. That's when she'll suit up.

She showed KSHB 41 news reporter Elyse Schoenig all the layers she plans to wear. The spread includes thermal under layers, several pairs of heated gloves and heated socks, a heated vest, toe and hand warmers, a ski mask and goggles, a snowsuit, and two jackets - which, of course, is all either red or Chiefs printed.

Brian Luton / KSHB

She says suiting up is more than just showing out. It's showing support for the Chiefs, one layer at at time.

“If the guys are gonna be out there, some of us fans can be right there, out there with them. So that’s the point," she said. “We’re part of the team, just as much as the team is, particularly when we’re on defense.”

The Chiefs also released updated information for fans this weekend, which includes ways they're helping fans stay warm.

If you normally receive KSHB 41 via over-the-air antenna or if we’re part of your cable, satellite or streaming programming line-up (for example, YouTubeTV), you will be able to watch the game on KSHB 41. If you don't live in Kansas City, the game is available to viewers across the country on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. You can learn more and sign up here.