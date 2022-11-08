ELECTION DAY KANSAS CITY: Polls open in Missouri

Check back throughout the day for election updates from the KSHB 41 News team.

—

6:55 a.m. | Over 50 Kansas voters are lined up outside the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center just minutes before polls open in the state.

Voters line up to vote in Kansas on election day

6:40 a.m. | How is the start to election day going in Missouri? KSHB 41 News Reporter Charlie Keegan takes a look.

Voters cast their ballot on midterm election day in Missouri

6:25 a.m. | You can count on comfortable temperatures when heading out to vote, but KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Lindsey Anderson says there is also a chance of rain.

Not bad for Election Day! Can't rule out a shower around the area, otherwise, expect cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures in the mid 60s. pic.twitter.com/yjgGDGx4Ut — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) November 8, 2022

6:20 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Charlie Keegan says there is a bit of a wait as voters cast their ballots at Wornall Road Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri.

And now we’re inside Wornall Road Baptist Church in @KansasCity. Lots of voters moving through early this morning. The @KCElectionBd polls just opened at 6 a.m. We’re seeing a little bit of a wait because it’s taking people a long time to fill out their ballots (they are long) pic.twitter.com/CPDDfKu5KD — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) November 8, 2022

6 a.m. | Polls are now open in Missouri . Voters across the state are making their way into voting locations to make their vote count.

We’ve got a line of voters ready to cast their ballot this #ElectionDay. Polling locations in Missouri open 6 a.m. This is Wornall Road Baptist Church in Kansas City, Mo. @KCElectionBd @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/btV2B1UQN9 — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) November 8, 2022

5:50 a.m. | Meanwhile on the Kansas side, polls open at 7 a.m.

Kansas voters can find their polling location and a sample ballot through the Kansas Secretary of State website .

What Kansas voters need to know to prepare for midterm election day

There will be 27 judicial retention questions on the Kansas ballot.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab predicts voter turnout in Kansas will be around 53%.

5:30 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Charlie Keegan is live at Wornall Road Baptist Church, one polling location in Kansas City, Missouri.

What to know before polls open on election day in Missouri

At 5 a.m. on Tuesday, poll voters gathered outside the church, waiting to enter the building to prepare for election day.

Polls in Missouri open at 6 a.m. Tuesday

Voter turnout is expected to be 50% in Missouri.

Several factors that impact voter turnout include the candidates and issues on the ballot, days voters have off work and weather.

Voters in Missouri now need to bring a form of valid I.D., due to an election law change.

Voters are encouraged to print off a sample ballot from the Missouri Secretary of State's website , which can be filled out in advance and brought to the polls to help ease the process.

Election Day, 5 a.m. | Election Day has finally arrived. Here's what to keep an eye on as voters cast their ballot on key issues and races around both Missouri and Kansas.

Among the headlines in Missouri is who will take over the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is facing off against businesses woman Trudy Busch Valentine.

Missouri voters will also answer Amendment 3, which would legalize the recreational sale of marijuana in the state.

Amendment 3 has been a hot topic throughout the state, as it would legalize the use of marijuana for recreational purposes. Missouri is one of five states to the legalization of marijuana on its ballot this election season. Many experts say Missouri has a good shot of passing it, however there are some cannabis advocates who are not in favor of the amendment , due to specifically how it is worded.

There are also some key local Kansas City-area races to keep an eye on. Some of the key ones includes two questions about bond issues in Raytown , and Question Two, which will the approve issuing $50 in general obligation bonds, which some Kansas City residents say would be helpful. .

In Kansas, the biggest battle in the state is the battle for governor, featuring incumbent Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly and her Republican challenger, Attorney Governor Derek Schmidt.

Another Democratic incumbent, Rep. Sharice Davids, is hoping to hold on to her seat against Republican challenger Amanda Adkins. It's a rematch of the 2020 campaign when Davids prevailed.

The question of election security will be on the minds of many voters throughout Election Day. The KSHB 41 News team has been following along with area election officials on both sides of the state line to assure voters that the elections is secure.