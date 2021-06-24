We're Hiring: Full-time jobs from Spring Hill to Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many area companies are still searching for employees to join their teams.

41 Action News went back to some of the companies featured in our "We're Hiring" series to show you jobs they still have available all over the Kansas City area, from Spring Hill to Lee's Summit.

We even got to meet someone who is now working with one of these companies after watching our story and applying.

Milbank Manufacturing still needs to hire 25 more people at their Kansas City plant to help make meter sockets.

They have hired several people since we visited in April. Monique Henry just started this month.

"I never knew how much went into a circuit breaker until I started working here," she said. "I was working in an automotive warehouse."

But after getting laid off in February, she spent months looking for work.

"I was watching the news one day and I seen that they was hiring, so I filled out my application the next day," Henry said. "I'm just happy. Some people's not fortunate to have a job right now, so I'm just blessed, that's all."

No experience is required for the open jobs at Milbank. They will teach new hires and pay starts at $17.00 per hour. After 60-day probation, they say pay goes up to $18.50 per hour and employees then join the union.

In Lee's Summit, Briggs & Stratton still has 10 to 15 full-time open jobs at their Billy Goat facility where they design and make a wide range of products, like lawn aerators and much more.

Assembly jobs start at $15 per hour, and more for the second shift.

Seats Inc. in Spring Hill has 35 full-time jobs starting at $16 per hour with no experience required and includes benefits like access to a chiropractor who comes on-site four times a week.

TVH also has a few openings left in their Olathe warehouse for associate material handlers and electronic assemblers.

They are currently offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus and hope benefits, like an employee gym and recreation space as well as an on-site health clinic, will encourage people to apply.

