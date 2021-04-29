2021 NFL Draft: Complete Kansas City coverage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In two years, Kansas City will be readying for an NFL draft.

For now, it's Cleveland's turn as the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night.

Night one of the 2021 NFL Draft may not be an anxious one for Kansas City fans as the team doesn't officially have any picks, but the draft can be unpredictable.

No first round pick after their big trade last week.

This year's 31st pick, along with others, was traded away to the Baltimore Ravens for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr .

Brown was drafted in 2018 by the Ravens in the third round. In three seasons with the Ravens, he played in 48 games, starting 42 and was selected to the pro bowl in 2019 and 2020.

Here's some content from our 41 Action News sports team to get you ready for the next three days.

