Chiefs healthy as practice resumes for Wild Card playoffs vs. Steelers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every player for the Kansas City Chiefs on the active roster was available Wednesday at practice.

Coach Andy Reid said running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams practiced along with wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Edwards-Helaire missed the last two games after suffering a shoulder injury Dec. 26 against Pittsburgh, but his availability provides hope he’ll be able to go for the rematch with the Steelers at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Williams and Hill were both hurt Sunday around the regular-season finale at Denver.

Williams hurt his toe late in the first half and Hill injured his heel during pregame warmups.

“They worked and they looked good today,” Reid said. “We’ll see how it goes the rest of the week.”