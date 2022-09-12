Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: X-rays on injured wrist 'looked good'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If there was a downside to the Kansas City Chiefs’ season-opening thrashing of Arizona , it was the injuries that piled up on a short week ahead of a key divisional showdown.

The Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers, who opened the season with a hard-fought win against Las Vegas, in an early-season showdown between the AFC West favorites.

Kansas City lost a starter on offense, a starter on defense, a starter on special teams and saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes hurt his non-throwing wrist in the 44-21 victory at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“We’re doing all the work on that coming up here,” Reid said of Mahomes’ injury. “But he did that early and finished.”

Mahomes, who had his sixth career five-touchdown game and 32nd-career 300-yard game, hurt his left wrist when he fell on the first touchdown pass, which capped an 11-play TD drive to open the game.

He remained in the game despite the injury, but the wrist was heavily taped.

“I fell on it, but I just got it looked at and everything looked good,” Mahomes said after the game.

He said it’s sore, but the x-rays “looked good.”

It doesn’t sound like a serious injury or one that will affect his availability for Thursday’s primetime tilt.

But the Chiefs’ doctors were plenty busy.

Starting right guard Trey Smith (ankle), starting cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring) and kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) all left the game, though Butker returned for a 54-yard field goal late in the first half and handled all three extra points in the second half.

Wide receiver Justin Watson (chest), who primarily played special teams, also left the game late.

With only four days before facing the Chargers, all eyes will be on the injury report during the next few days to see how healthy Kansas City can get for its showdown with Justin Herbert and company.

