4 key Chiefs players miss practice Wednesday as Bills prep begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four key Kansas City Chiefs players were set to miss practice Wednesday as the team turned its attention in earnest to the Buffalo Bills.

Three players who left Sunday’s loss at Green Bay — safety Bryan Cook, left tackle Donovan Smith and linebacker Drue Tranquill — are among those who missed practice Wednesday along with running back Isiah Pacheco (bruised shoulder), who was ejected from Sunday's game.

RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder bruise), S Bryan Cook (sprained ankle), LT Donovan Smith (neck stinger) and LB Drue Tranquill (concussion) won't practice for the @Chiefs today. #ChiefsKingdom — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) December 6, 2023

Cook got his left ankle caught underneath him while trying to tackle running back A.J. Dillon along with the Packers’ sideline and had to be carted from the field.

The injury looked gruesome, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid said it’s a sprained ankle and the team’s medical staff is still evaluating the injury because Cook’s had it surgically repaired before.

“He’s being evaluated still,” Reid said of Cook.

Smith sat out the second half with a neck stinger, which also forced him from a game for one drive in Las Vegas and in the first half at Green Bay.

Rookie third-round pick Wanya Morris stepped in for Smith and played well.

Reid said he trusts Morris, if Smith can’t go and he has to step in at left tackle for a full game.

Meanwhile, Tranquill remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after exiting when he took a knee to the head on the seventh play of the game.

Pacheco had his third career 100-yard game, sparking the offense with 110 rushing yards, including a career-high 64 yards after contact.

It was the most he’s had in a game since racking up 49 in his NFL debut last season at Arizona.

But the injury news wasn’t all bad.

Linebacker Nick Bolton, who is recovering from surgery to repair a dislocated wrist, and running back Jerick McKinnon, who has missed two games with a groin injury, may be available against the Bills.

“They’re close — very,” Reid said. “They’ll practice today.”

Bolton was a full participant after being limited all last week, which is a good sign for his possible availability Sunday, while McKinnon was limited.

“I’m excited to have my linebacker back,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said Wednesday. “... I know he makes a huge difference for this defense. His leadership, his playcalling, his adjustments to the game — he does a tremendous job for us.”

With Tranquill possibly out, Bolton’s return would be particularly helpful for Kansas City’s defense.

The Chiefs host the Bills at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

