Chiefs coach Andy Reid: ‘A good thing’ Kelce, Swift found a person they like

It doesn't sound like Travis Kelce's burgeoning relationship with Taylor Swift is a distraction for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and the team.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Nov 13, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Opposing coaches haven’t started blowing up Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s phone for behind-the-scenes info on Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

Returning from the Chiefs’ bye week, Reid was asked whether he’s heard from people around the league asking about tickets or autographs since Swift became the team’s most-famous fan two months ago.

“Nobody’s really mentioned much on that,” Reid said.

Swift first appeared at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ Week 3 win against Chicago on Sept. 24.

She attended Kansas City’s win against the New York Jets a week later at MetLife Stadium in the New York area.

Swift, whose Eras Tour resumed late last week in South America, attended two more Chiefs in October, an Oct. 12 win against Denver and Oct. 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead.

Kelce famously launched his bid for Swift’s heart when he told the world about his failed attempt to give her a bracelet with his phone number on it during the Eras Tour’s two-day stop last July in Kansas City.

With the Chiefs on a bye, Kelce traveled to Buenos Aires to see Swift perform last weekend. His new girlfriend changed the lyrics to her song, “Karma,” to reference him as Arrowhead-style red fireworks went off.

Kelce watched the moment — and may have blushed a bit — alongside Swift’s father, Scott.

After the show, Swift ran off stage and into Kelce’s embrace for another sweet moment.

Reid seems fine with the extra attention the relationship has generated around the team.

“It is what it is — and I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes and she’s found somebody she likes,” Reid said. “That’s a good thing.”

