Chiefs DT Nnadi, LB Jones miss Wednesday’s practice as Bills prep start

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The two Kansas City Chiefs who were injured in Saturday’s frigid Super Wild Card win against Miami — defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (elbow) and linebacker Cam Jones (chest), who primarily plays special teams — are the only players not expected to practice Wednesday.

The Chiefs returned to the practice field Wednesday ahead of an AFC Divisional showdown Sunday at the Buffalo Bills.

While coach Andy Reid said the team will be without Nnadi and Jones, a trio of wide receivers — Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross — are expected to return.

Moore was placed on injured reserve Dec. 18 after injuring his left knee in a 27-17 win the day before at New England.

He’s had 21 catches for 244 yards with a touchdown in 14 games this season, his second in the NFL after Kansas City picked him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft from Western Michigan.

Now that he’s returned to practice, the Chiefs have a 21-day window to activate Moore from IR.

Toney (hip/ankle) — who’s had 27 catches for 169 yards with a touchdown, but has missed the last three games — and Ross (hamstring) — who has six catches for 53 yards this season — were both questionable but didn’t play in the Dolphins game.

Chiefs fans may be leery of Toney playing at Buffalo.

Toney had three catches for 25 yards in a 20-17 loss against the Bills on Dec. 3 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, a game most remarkable for his game-losing offensive offside penalty that erased an all-time crazy touchdown play.

Left tackle Wanya Morris, who missed the Wild Card game with a concussion, also will return to practice Wednesday.

—