LIVE BLOG | Chiefs prepare for Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

Melissa Tamez/AP
Kansas City Chiefs fans pose outside of Lambeau field at the NFL Draft Experience in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, April 24, 2025. (Melissa Tamez/AP Content Services for the NFL)
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After selecting offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the last pick of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for Day 2 of the three-day event.

Barring any trades, the Chiefs will have three picks Friday: No. 63 in the second round and No. 66 and No. 95 in the third round.

The second round starts at 6 p.m., with coverage on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

Thirty minutes later, a special edition of Chiefs on the Clock starts.

Join us again at 10:35 p.m. for a recap of the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

UPDATE, 4:20 p.m. | Offensive tackle Josh Simmons answered the biggest call of his life from general manager Brett Veach Thursday.

UPDATE, 4:15 p.m. | Until the second round of the draft begins, read up on KSHB 41's Nick Jacobs' second and final 7-round mock draft.

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | 41 is the Mic Chiefs podcast hosts Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest and Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 Sports talked with potential draft picks, who discussed their journey to get to the next level. Listen to what these prospects said here.

