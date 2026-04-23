NFL Draft Updates | Kansas City Chiefs gear up for 1st round selection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Opening night of the 2026 NFL Draft is set for Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Heading into the night, the Kansas City Chiefs hold two first-round picks — No. 9 and No. 29.

KSHB 41 has coverage from Matt Foster and McKenzie Nelson in Pittsburgh. Back in Kansas City, our crews are getting reaction from fans watching coverage from the KC Live! block at the Power and Light District in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Check back for updates throughout the night, and stick around for instant analysis from KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer starting at 10:35 p.m. on KSHB streaming apps.

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UPDATE, 5 p.m. | KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute is at the Power & Light District, where an estimated 4,000 fans will watch the 2026 NFL Draft.

KSHB Sports Director Mick Schaffer has a preview of what the Chiefs may do tonight with their first-round picks, and KSHB Sports reporter McKenzie Nelson shows off a famous mural inside a landmark Pittsburgh restaurant.

NFL Draft Day is here and KSHB 41 Anchor Caitlin Knute is among fans is among fans at Power & Light District

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | Get your NFL Draft night underway by checking out the final first-round mock draft from KSHB 41 Chiefs insider Nick Jacobs.

If you haven't been to Pittsburgh, KSHB 41's Matt Foster and McKenzie Nelson arrived there earlier this week and, in addition to covering the draft, have explored parts of the city.

Let's start with McKenzie's report from Pittsburgh's legendary Primanti Bros.

From truckers to tourists, Primanti Bros. defines taste of Pittsburgh

McKenzie and Matt both took a spin on the Duquesne Incline to put the "fun" in funicular.

Putting the fun in funicular: Pittsburgh's iconic Duquesne Incline

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | Football fans in Kansas City got their chance to experience the NFL Draft when it came to town in 2023 , taking over the north lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial and the front of Kansas City's Union Station.

Dubbed the NFL Draft Theater, the complex is a traveling road show each year the league visits a new city.

Matt Foster filed this report about an artist who helps add some flair to the theater.

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | What started as a routine flight to the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, turned into an unexpected bonding moment between strangers and a soon-to-be NFL rookie.

McKenzie Nelson had her camera rolling as the moment unfolded.

Flight to NFL Draft delivers dose of 'Love' for Jaguars fans

LINK | Chiefs embrace rare top-10 pick in this week's 2026 NFL Draft

LINK | 2026 NFL Draft prospects give back at Special Olympics football clinic in Pittsburgh

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