Pro Bowl starter, 2 Pro Bowl alternates among 6 Chiefs out for Thursday’s practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six Kansas City Chiefs, including one Pro Bowl starter and two Pro Bowl alternates, will not practice Thursday ahead of the regular-season finale at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was voted to his fifth straight Pro Bowl on Wednesday, will miss practice again with a groin injury.

He has 9 1/2 sacks this season but can earn a $1.25 million bonus if he reaches 10 sacks during the season.

Right guard Trey Smith (sick) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf), who are both Pro Bowl alternates, also will miss practice.

The other Chiefs absent for Thursday’s practice include left tackle Donovan Smith, who has missed four straight games with a neck injury, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who has missed the last two games with a hip injury.

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice, who leads Kansas City’s receivers with 79 catches and 938 yards, won’t practice due to a hamstring injury.

Rice leads the Chiefs with seven receiving touchdowns this season.

Running back Isiah Pacheco, who has scored a team-high nine touchdowns this season, returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday with a bruised quad.

With the No. 3 seed in the AFC locked up, Kansas City will sit Patrick Mahomes in Week 18, giving Blaine Gabbert his first start since 2018.

—