QB Patrick Mahomes officially active as Chiefs battle Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is active as expected as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the AFC West rival Denver Broncos for the second time in three weeks.

Mahomes, who reportedly has been battling the flu, was added to the Chiefs’ injury report Sunday morning, but he did not have an official injury designation.

One of Kansas City's top deep threats, wide receiver Justin Watson, who left the previous game against Denver 17 days ago with an elbow injury, also will be active and available.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill will start at middle linebacker as Nick Bolton misses his fourth game of the season.

Bolton, who has led Kansas City in tackles his first two seasons, missed three games with a sprained ankle. He returned for three games before suffering a dislocated wrist last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bolton, who is expected to miss six to eight weeks after surgery earlier in the week, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Safety Deon Bush was activated via standard elevation from the practice squad Saturday and will be active. He may be in line to replace Tranquill’s reps on special teams.

Rookie defensive end BJ Thompson, fellow defensive end Malik Herring, guard Mike Caliendo and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. are inactive for the Chiefs.

Former Kansas City defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, a sixth-round pick last April, is inactive for the Broncos.

He was claimed off waivers after the Chiefs cut him to make room for defensive end Charles Omenihu, who returned from suspension last week.

Safety JL Skinner, linebacker Thomas Incoom, center Alex Forsyth and defensive lineman Elijah Garcia also are inactive for Denver.

