LIVE BLOG: Chiefs training camp officially kicks off Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 11:04 a.m. | It looks like KC Wolf forgot about Chiefs training camp.

#ChiefsCamp is in full swing. Looks like someone missed the memo... 😂 pic.twitter.com/HmXt2mbwpR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 28, 2021

10:06 a.m. | Team chemistry is emerging at practice. KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer has his eyes on team dynamics. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in scrimmages Wednesday.

Mahomes targeted Hill and Kelce in his first two 7-on-7 throws. #Bold — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) July 28, 2021

9:45 p.m. | Frank Clark arrived to the practice field on Wednesday morning for the first full-team practice.

Clark was charged with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles, California, after he was arrested in March on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon.

Also, Clark was arrested again in June for a similar incident when officers during a routine traffic stop noticed an uzi inside his car. Charges have not been filed in that case.

Coach Andy Reid said last week that Clark would be attending training camp.

Frank Clark arrives to the practice field for training camp #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/6KXyHByLDI — Megan Strickland (@StricklyMeg) July 28, 2021

9:30 a.m. | The first practice with the full team is only open to season ticket holders, but Thursday's practice will be open to the general public who purchase tickets in advance.

KSHB 41 News anchor Taylor Hemness spoke to Chiefs fans about their experiences attending past training camps.

9:20 a.m. | Players began arriving for the first day of practice.

First day ☑️ Helmet ☑️ @MecoleHardman4 is ready to go for #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/UIxlH54kEc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 28, 2021

8:30 a.m. | Patrick Mahomes set a new record, but it wasn't on the field.

The Chiefs quarterback smashed the record for the all-time highest paid for an NFL card. His autographed rookie card sold for $4.3 million, and it broke a previous record set by Tom Brady's rookie card that sold for $3.1 million.

My goodness 🤯 https://t.co/iCGgDa2dnL — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 28, 2021

7:15 a.m. | In Madden news, Travis Kelce has returned to the 99 club for the second time.

Kelce received the near perfect rating of 99 in Madden NFL 22, which is based on his real-life performance in the NFL. Kelce previously received a 99 rating in Madden NFL 21 last December.

Mahomes received the 99 rating last year, and Kelce presented the quarterback with a diamond "99" pendant while the two were in Lake Tahoe playing in the American Century Championship.

Kelce's teammate Tyreek Hill received a 98 rating, but Mahomes has a message for Madden:

Give that man his 99 rating!!! https://t.co/tnGEGbP91B — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 26, 2021

7:10 a.m. | The first official day of Chiefs training camp kicked off Wednesday morning.

The full team will report, but only season ticket holders can attend to watch.