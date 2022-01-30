LIVE: Fight for the AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 7:19 a.m. | According to KSHB 41 Meterologist Jeff Penner, the conditions in Kansas City will be calm for the game.

Conditions will be mostly sunny, with temperatures near 37 degrees around 11 a.m. Temperatures will rise to 45 degrees for kickoff, before dipping back down to 36 degrees at the end of the game.

Sunday Weather Update 1

7:06 a.m. | While Chiefs fans are celebrating near GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in anticipation for this afternoon's game, Bengals fans have joined in as well.

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan spoke with one Bengals fan who has arrived in Chiefs Kingdom from Wichita for the matchup.

Bengals fan gets taste of Chiefs Kingdom

6:45 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs fans have gathered near Arrowhead Stadium for tailgates and to count down to kickoff. The parking lot will open at 9:30 a.m.

The tailgate has begun! Food, music and Chiefs with the “Gate 5 Squad” outside @GEHAField. Parking lot doesn’t open until 9:30, but these guys set up outside the gate#ChiefsKingdom #OneTeamOneVision #Chiefs41#CINvsKC #AFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/0NpYRT7DDF — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) January 30, 2022

The grills at Arrowhead may not be the only things lighting up today. If the Chiefs pull out a victory against the Bengals and head to Los Angeles, then fans can look up to see the skies lit by a Chiefs pride drone show .

TIMELAPSE: 180 #drones were used for the sky performance above @UnionStationKC, per @Chiefs



The largest image in the display is 400 feet wide



The show required 80 person hours to design#ChiefsKingdom | #CINvsKC | #NFL | @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/veYR947RbP — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) January 30, 2022

In the event of a victory, the light show will take place over Union Station at around 6:30 p.m. and once again at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu may also be ready to shine in Sunday's game.