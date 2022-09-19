NFL suspends Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. for 4 games for violating Personal Conduct Policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The league announced Gay's suspension Monday afternoon.

Gay will miss upcoming game at Indianapolis and Tampa Bay as well as home games against Las Vegas and Buffalo. He will be eligible to return Oct. 17.

He is not expected to appeal, per multiple reports .

That means Gay would return for Week 7 at San Francisco.

Gay was arrested in January for alleged criminal damage of less than $1,000, a Class B misdemeanor.

He went to an apartment in Overland Park, where his child was staying with his mother, and got into an argument with the woman, according to court documents .

The woman allegedly told Gay not to wake the child and asked him to leave. When he refused, a friend who was on the phone with the woman called the police, according to police.

Gay allegedly damaged a vacuum, cell phone protector, wall and trim, and a humidifier as the argument escalated, according to police. She also alleged that he pushed her onto the couch, which he denied.

The woman sought and was granted an order of protection from a Johnson County judge after the incident.

Gay reached a diversion agreement in June in the case.

The Chiefs chose not to make Gay sit out the AFC Divisional showdown with the Bills in the wake of his arrest, but he's now going to miss the rematch.

After the suspension was announced, a post on Gay's Instagram page referenced "the test and all the trials" in citing scripture.

Gay is tied for second on the Chiefs with 16 tackles this season, including a game-high 11 in last week's 27-24 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He also is tied for the team lead with two tackles for a loss and two passes defended.

