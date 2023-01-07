QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs players honor injured Bills S Damar Hamlin in pregame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes honored injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin with a customized hoodie during warmups Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

As Kansas City prepared to take on the Raiders in the 2022 season finale, Mahomes donned a red Chiefs hoodie with the name “DAMAR” inside a blue heart on the front and a picture of Hamlin with the words “HAMLIN STRONG” on the back.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and several other Chiefs players also wore shirts supporting Hamlin before the game.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after tackling Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of a Bills-at-Bengals showdown on Monday Night Football from Paycor Stadium.

Denny Kellington, an assistant trainer for Buffalo, performed CPR on the field, and an automated external defibrillator, or AED, was used to restart Hamlin’s heart before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin, 24, a native of Pittsburgh, was sedated and intubated for the first few days, but he awakened Thursday and began communicating with medical staff and family, according to his doctors.

By Friday morning, Hamlin’s breathing tube had been removed and he was speaking on his own, including to teammates via video call.

The Chiefs as a club and team members who met with reporters this week, including Mahomes and coach Andy Reid , offered support for Hamlin and welcomed the news of his improving condition day by day.

The NFL plans league-wide tributes to Hamlin during Week 18’s games.

Several Raiders players also honored Hamlin before the game, which is the league’s first to be played since Monday’s game was stopped and eventually canceled after the Bills safety’s collapse.

The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game had a significant impact on the AFC playoff picture, including giving the Chiefs a chance to clinch the top seed and a first-round bye with a win at the Raiders.

