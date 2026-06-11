Dutch fans pack Riverside training session as Netherlands sets up World Cup base camp in Kansas City

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Riverside got painted orange Wednesday morning as hundreds of fans watched the Netherlands men's national team hold its first training session since arriving in Kansas City on Tuesday.

The Dutch national team is using the Kansas City Current's training facility as its base camp for FIFA World Cup 26.

Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and the rest of Oranje took the field for a 90-minute session, after which players stopped for pictures and autographs with fans.

Dutch men's national team player Virgil van Dijk

Johannes Westra, a Parkville resident originally from the Netherlands, said he wouldn’t have been above skirting the rules for a glimpse of the practice.

"I would have crawled under the fence and gotten in here probably, if I could have," Westra said.

His wife, Eunice Westra, originally from Botswana, said the moment felt surreal.

"When we heard about the World Cup, we're like, ‘Oh my goodness. In my backyard? Yes,’" Eunice said.

Tod Palmer/KSHB Riverside got painted orange Wednesday morning as hundreds of fans watched the Netherlands men's national team hold its first training session since arriving in Kansas City on Tuesday.

The couple both attended the 2010 World Cup in South Africa — before they had met — and were fired up that the World Cup came to them this time.

"It was super exciting,” Johannes said. “First of all, the World Cup coming to Kansas City. Next thing, a game for the Netherlands here. Next thing, they're setting up camp here. It's like, everything, every box got checked, right? It was awesome.”

Wasim Aly, a Netherlands fan who moved to Kansas City from Egypt a decade ago at age 16, said meeting van Dijk had once felt like an impossible dream. He said he grew up playing soccer in the streets and never stopped.

“I always played since I was a kid,” Aly said. “I played just in the streets, then they came here to play in high school and college. Now, I just play pickup all the time, but I always like a soccer guy around here.”

Dutch fans pack Riverside training session as Netherlands sets up World Cup base camp in KC

He never thought van Dijk would join him.

"When I saw the Netherlands entertaining here, I was just shocked and just trying to find any way that I can get to this practice, and I was really lucky to get here," Aly said.

Aly walked away with a shirt signed by several Dutch stars.

"I got Memphis Depay, I got [Denzel] Dumfries, I got [Crysencio] Summerville,” he said. “I also got van Dijk at the very end.”

When asked what he planned to do with the shirt, Aly said he would frame it and never wear it again.

Sisters Lisa and Nathalie Nebbeling, whose parents are Dutch, also took in the training together.

Netherlands fans pack training session to kick off World Cup base camp in KC

They've always been Netherlands fans, decorating the house and celebrating each victory, but Wednesday also marked the first time they were able to take part in the Dutch fan group's iconic “Left Right" dance with a group.

"First time in a group," Lisa said.

Same for Nathalie, who made the trek from Wichita to watch practice with her sister: "First time in a group, but I do it at home.”

Lisa continued: “Genuinely, other than in front of the TV at home with the family, but [we’re] always breaking out the streamers for every World Cup and Euro Cup, and everything.”

Nathalie said the experience was something she will not forget.

Tod Palmer/KSHB "Oranje" fans turned out on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, to watch the Dutch men's national team hold a FIFA World Cup 2026 practice at the Kansas City Current's practice facility in Riverside, Missouri.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I'm just grateful that I got to be here," Nathalie said.

The Netherlands is scheduled to play at least one game in Kansas City on June 25 against Tunisia.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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