WR Mecole Hardman Jr. agrees to 1-year deal with New York Jets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets after four seasons in Kansas City, a source told KSHB 41.

Hardman has a chance to make up to $6.5 million with his new deal.

It’s a 1-year deal for the #Jets and Mecole Hardman, with a chance to make $6.5M, source said. https://t.co/VaNoyeDPm0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2023

Hardman is coming off an injury-plagued season that forced him to play only eight out of 17 games.

He missed the final nine games of the regular season with what was initially described as an abdominal injury.

Hardman re-aggravated the injury after being designated to return from injured reserve and missed the AFC Divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pelvis injury.

Hardman returned in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals the following week but left the game after being doubled over on a tackle.

He did not return against the Bengals and was subsequently ruled out for the Super Bowl, putting him back on the IR and ending his season.

The injury was later described as a core-muscle injury.

Hardman underwent a "groin repair" at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, which specializes in treating core muscle injuries, in February, per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

#Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman had successful groin repair surgery with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia this morning, per source. It cleared up the issue he was dealing with this past season. An intriguing free agent-to-be. pic.twitter.com/4Ar3wtAiz8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2023

Nicknamed “Jet” due to his speed, Hardman was used in a variety of roles during his time under coach Andy Reid’s offense.

He nodded to his potential involvement in the Jets’ offense in a Twitter post shortly after the news of his signing broke.

Way “MORE” than jet sweeps ! https://t.co/EumQu17X6t — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 22, 2023

Hardman in his career has 151 catches for 2,088 yards with 16 receiving touchdowns and 125 yards and two rushing touchdowns in 57 games.

He also has averaged 9.0 yards on 62 punt returns and 23.8 yards on 39 kickoff returns, returning one punt and one kickoff for a touchdown in his career.

