Watch Now
Sports

Actions

WR Mecole Hardman Jr. agrees to 1-year deal with New York Jets

Mecole Hardman vs. Jets
Jeff Roberson/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman gains yardage after a catch as New York Jets cornerback Bless Austin, right, gives chase in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Mecole Hardman vs. Jets
Posted at 2:07 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 15:24:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets after four seasons in Kansas City, a source told KSHB 41.

Hardman has a chance to make up to $6.5 million with his new deal.

Hardman is coming off an injury-plagued season that forced him to play only eight out of 17 games.

He missed the final nine games of the regular season with what was initially described as an abdominal injury.

Hardman re-aggravated the injury after being designated to return from injured reserve and missed the AFC Divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pelvis injury.

Hardman returned in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals the following week but left the game after being doubled over on a tackle.

He did not return against the Bengals and was subsequently ruled out for the Super Bowl, putting him back on the IR and ending his season.

The injury was later described as a core-muscle injury.

Hardman underwent a "groin repair" at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, which specializes in treating core muscle injuries, in February, per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Nicknamed “Jet” due to his speed, Hardman was used in a variety of roles during his time under coach Andy Reid’s offense.

He nodded to his potential involvement in the Jets’ offense in a Twitter post shortly after the news of his signing broke.

Hardman in his career has 151 catches for 2,088 yards with 16 receiving touchdowns and 125 yards and two rushing touchdowns in 57 games.

He also has averaged 9.0 yards on 62 punt returns and 23.8 yards on 39 kickoff returns, returning one punt and one kickoff for a touchdown in his career.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.