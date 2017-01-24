LIVE BLOG: Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura laid to rest in the Dominican Republic

LAS TERRENAS, Dominican Republic - Many walked the streets of Las Terrenas in the Dominican Republic to pay respect to fallen Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura on Tuesday.

PHOTO GALLERY | Yordano Ventura laid to rest in the Dominican Republic

Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. He was 25 years old.

41 Action News reporter Dee Jackson and photographer Giovanni Garcia are in Las Terrenas following the funeral proceedings.

Royals players Salvador Perez and Eric Hosmer were seen in the back of a truck with Ventura's casket during the funeral procession.

Royals players, Perez and Hosmer, riding with casket as they go to Yordano Ventura's final resting place. #YordanoVentura @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/COk7sc0lq6 — Giovanni Garcia (@giovanniggarcia) January 24, 2017

Traded to Angels above. Ventura's casket being driven to final resting place w/ huge crowd of friends & family walking behind @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/v0jrg99leI — Giovanni Garcia (@giovanniggarcia) January 24, 2017

The procession stopped at a stadium where Ventura used to play baseball growing up.

Right Now: Hundreds are in the stadium where Ventura played youth baseball. His casket is on the pitcher's mound. @41actionnews #RiPACE pic.twitter.com/JXbb5TWrni — Dee Jackson (@deejackson41) January 24, 2017

.@deejackson41 inside stadium where #YordanoVentura pitched as child. Casket was placed at the mound for fans to say goodbye. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/A1kYDqaesr — Giovanni Garcia (@giovanniggarcia) January 24, 2017

This article will continue to be updated as the funeral proceedings continue throughout the day, check back for updates.

---------------------------------

Dee Jackson can be reached at dee.jackson@kshb.com.

Follow him on Twitter:

Follow @deejackson41

Connect on Facebook: