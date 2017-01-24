LIVE BLOG: Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura laid to rest in the Dominican Republic

41 Action News Staff
11:15 AM, Jan 24, 2017
38 mins ago

Royals players sit in a truck next to Yordano Ventura's casket during the funeral procession in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

LAS TERRENAS, Dominican Republic - Many walked the streets of Las Terrenas in the Dominican Republic to pay respect to fallen Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura on Tuesday.

PHOTO GALLERY | Yordano Ventura laid to rest in the Dominican Republic

Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. He was 25 years old. 

41 Action News reporter Dee Jackson and photographer Giovanni Garcia are in Las Terrenas following the funeral proceedings.

 

 

Royals players Salvador Perez and Eric Hosmer were seen in the back of a truck with Ventura's casket during the funeral procession.

The procession stopped at a stadium where Ventura used to play baseball growing up.

This article will continue to be updated as the funeral proceedings continue throughout the day, check back for updates.

---------------------------------

 

 

