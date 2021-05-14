Independence, Clay County drop mask mandate amid new CDC guidance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence joined Kansas City, Missouri, and other jurisdictions Friday in rolling back its emergency health orders put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Effective immediately masks are not required indoors or outdoors and all social distancing capacity restrictions have been lifted,” the city said in a release announcing the changes.

Mayor Eileen Weir said the decision was made in consultation with Acting Health Director Christina Heinen based on updated guidance announced Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly made similar announcements Thursday evening.

“Since declaring a State of Emergency on March 12, 2020, our city has followed the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, which now allows fully vaccinated people to cease wearing a mask indoors and outdoors in the City of Independence,” Mayor Eileen Weir said in a statement. “Our community has made tremendous sacrifices and shown incredible strength and compassion over the past 14 months, and today marks a significant milestone in our public health efforts to battle the global pandemic.”

The city said unvaccinated people “are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in all public settings” as COVID-19 remains prevalent in the Kansas City community, including two additional deaths announced Friday from virus-related complications at the University of Kansas Health System.

Independence will continue to urge people to avoid large crowds and wash hands frequently.

Businesses, schools and places of worship are permitted to continue requiring masks, social distancing and other restrictions, the city said.

Johnson County adopted the new CDC guidance as well — except in health care settings, correctional facilities, shelters and on public transportation.

The federal Transportation Security Administration extended the mask mandate for all travelers on airplanes, buses or trains through Sept. 13 last month.

The Clay County Public Health Center also allowed its emergency health order to expire Friday in response to new CDC guidance.

“More than ever, it is important that those who have the option to get vaccinated choose to do so,” Clay County Director of Public Health Gary E. Zaborac said in a statement. “Yesterday’s update from the CDC is certainly very welcome guidance for a pandemic-weary country and it highlights the importance and success of vaccination as the best tool we have to end this pandemic and protect the people in our community.”

Vaccines are readily available and still encouraged for anyone age 12 or older in Missouri and Kansas , which relies on the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine finder tool.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is what we have been working toward,” Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Director Dr. Samni Areola said in a statement announcing the change. “The science is clear — the vaccines are working. We hope everyone age 12 and older takes advantage of this important tool to stay safe and end the pandemic. Getting vaccinated protects you, it protects others, and it lets us begin to return to normal.”