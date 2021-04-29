Jackson County alters COVID-19 health order, masks still required inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County will continue to require people to wear masks indoors at businesses and other places open to the public under a new public health order announced Thursday.

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. announced the new order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, after consulting with Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer and County Administrator Troy Schulte.

Face masks are no longer required outdoors, though the county still recommends people in group settings wear face masks.

Small gatherings of fully vaccinated people, inside or outside, are permitted without restrictions, but large gatherings remain discouraged.

Businesses are no longer required to enforce social distancing, but it remains a recommendation when possible.

“We are slowly restoring some normalcy in our daily lives by doing activities we love and enjoy without restrictions,” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., said in a release “With the science-based guidance of our health department, I am proud of the progress we have made together, as a community, to reach this point. Moving forward, we must remain vigilant in protecting one another from the virus, and we know the most effective way to do that is by getting vaccinated.”

The new public health order is in line with new public health orders issued earlier in the week by the city of Kansas City, Missouri , and announced Thursday by the Platte County Health Department .