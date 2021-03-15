Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for March 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System has seen a slight increase in COVID-19 patients. As of Monday, it is treating 11 patients with active cases of the virus. Of those, three are in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Another 20 patients are in recovery.

Dr. Steve Stites warned that having had COVID-19 previously does not mean people are protected from some of the new variants of the virus and that a lot of people could get sick again.

Doctors were joined by Ed O'Malley with the Kansas Leadership Center to get an update on the #KSbeatsthevirus campaign. They were also joined by Claudia Amaro from the Kansas Leadership Center field team.

The group discussed vaccine hesitancy within different community groups.

41 Action News compiled a list of places where vaccines are available for the week for both Kansas and Missouri residents. This list is a good place to start to see who has openings still available. CVS is one of the newest locations with vaccine appointments.

KCPS students begin to return to classrooms

A portion of Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools students returned to the classroom on Monday. The district made many changes to make classrooms safe and increase safety on the ride to school. Many families are excited to get their students back to the classroom, and some to the classroom for the very first time.

Missouri could move to Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations 'within the next couple of weeks'

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said on Sunday that the state could move to Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations within the next couple of weeks, which is earlier than expected and a sign of increasing vaccine supply. Phase 1b Tier 3 starts Monday.

Ray County Jail reports several COVID-19 cases among inmates, staff

Over the weekend, the Ray County Jail reported several cases of COVID-19 in both inmates and staff. Thorough testing is underway and officials said there are currently no major health concerns within the inmates or staff.

