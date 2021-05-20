Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System were happy Thursday as the rolling average number of COVID-19 cases decreased across the Kansas City area.

Numbers were also down at the health system, with 20 COVID-19 patients there. Seven patients have active infections, two of whom are in the intensive care unit and on ventilators.

Thirteen patients are recovering from the virus at the hospital.

The doctors talked about unusual COVID-19 symptoms, including rash, COVID toes (pernio) and hair loss.

Overcoming social anxieties after new CDC guidelines

It seems like the time many people have been waiting for has come — a return to "normal."

But, the idea of going out without a mask gives some people anxiety , even those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A psychologist 41 Action News spoke to said people should closely monitor their comfort level when out in public and not be afraid to take things slowly in terms of ditching their masks.

Douglas County mask mandate to stay in effect

A mask mandate remains in place in some Kansas City-area municipalities.

Commissioners in Douglas County decided to keep the county's health order , which requires masks, in place as around 40% of its population is vaccinated.

Most people at Wednesday night's meeting spoke in favor of removing the order, though a health official said it's hard to rely on people being honest about their vaccination status.

Kansas City, Kansas, businesses offer incentives to those who are vaccinated

Leaders in Wyandotte County have also postponed removing their mask mandate with just three in 10 people vaccinated — one of the lowest rates in the Kansas City area.

So, some businesses are taking matters into their hands and offering customers incentives if they can prove they are fully vaccinated.

County health officials said they hope such promotions will encourage more residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Liberty Memorial Tower to reopen to visitors May 26

National WWI Museum and Memorial facilities were shuttered at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the museum reopened June 2, 2020, the Liberty Memorial Tower remained closed to the public.

It will reopen with modified COVID-19 protocols in elevators on May 26.

The Edward Jones Research Center at the museum will reopen May 31.

