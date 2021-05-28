Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 28

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

University of Kansas Health System daily update

The University of Kansas Health System is treating six patients with active COVID-19 infections, most of which are asymptomatic. One patient is in the ICU and none are on ventilators.

Doctors talked about the current blood shortage and the need for donors. They also spent Friday answering community questions.

Nonprofit creates bracelet that displays vaccination status

KC Shepherd's Center created a bracelet that reads, "I am vaccinated," in order to help people see who has had the COVID-19 vaccine.

The bracelets are available through the nonprofit. Interested people must show a vaccine card.

Fireworks retailer warns of shortage ahead of summer holidays

The latest item affected by the pandemic shortages is fireworks . People bought more fireworks for small celebrations during the pandemic, and there are not enough truck drivers to get adequate supplies to stores ahead of the Fourth of July.

Wyandotte County Board of Commissioners allows health order to expire

The Wyandotte County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday night to let the county's mask mandate expire . Wyandotte was the last Kansas county to have a mask order in place.

Young adults trail older age groups in COVID-19 vaccination rates

Data shows young adults in the Kansas City area are lagging behind older generations when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Age groups 18-24 and 25-34 have vaccination rates around 30%, the lowest among adults in Wyandotte County. Similarly, in Kansas City, Missouri, just 32% of residents ages 18 to 24 have been vaccinated. For older adults, the rates vary from 45% to 99%.

First lady Jill Biden tours on-campus vaccination clinic at Metropolitan Community College

Dr. Jill Biden toured the first on-campus vaccination clinic at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

Her visit lasted about 30 minutes as she toured the clinic, visited with students getting the vaccine and gave short remarks about the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Clay County rescinds state of emergency order

Clay County rescinded a state of emergency order that had been in effect since last March, citing recent recommendations from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

