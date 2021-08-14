Kansas City, Kansas, sees fewer homicides to date compared to 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, has had fewer homicides to date in 2021 than the year prior.

As of Aug. 13, 2021, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department reported 28 homicides, compared to 32 on Aug. 13, 2020, according to KCKPD data released Friday.

The first homicide of 2021 occurred on Jan. 1, when 53-year-old Mustaffa J. Muhammad was found near North 44th Street and Parallel Parkway, while the most recent was Aug. 5 when Daniel Cervantes-Guillen was found shot to death in the 6800 block of Kaw Drive.

Victims in 2021 were predominantly male. Only four were female.

Two incidents – one at Cambridge at River Oaks Apartment , the other in the 700 block of Pawnee Drive – were double homicides.

The youngest victim was 15-year-old Kaden Bauswell . U.S. Marshalls arrested two teens in June in connection to Bauswell’s death.

Patrick Lenning, 67, was the oldest victim.

