Olathe East shooting suspect moved from hospital to jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect in the Olathe East High School shooting has been moved from the hospital to the jail.

As of Tuesday, 18-year-old Jaylon Elmore was listed as an inmate at the Johnson County Central Booking facility in Olathe.

The hospital where he was being treated confirmed they no longer had any patients from the Olathe East shooting.

Elmore had been in the hospital since the March 4 shooting. His first appearance in court has been rescheduled multiple times due to his condition.

That first appearance is now scheduled for June 8.

The Olathe East student is charged with attempted capital murder.

He is accused of a shooting that injured a school resource officer, school administrator and himself.

Sheriff's office records show Elmore is due in court on a separate marijuana possession charge Tuesday.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .