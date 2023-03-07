Second 15-year-old boy charged in Smithville teen’s May 2022 murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy was sentenced Monday in the shooting death of a Smithville teenager in May 2022 at Black Bob Park in Olathe.

He is one of seven teens charged in connection with Marco Cardino’s murder.

KSHB 41 News isn’t naming the defendant, because he is a minor.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that the 15-year-old received “an extended jurisdiction juvenile prosecution,” similar to the sentence for another 15-year-old boy announced last week in the case.

He will remain in custody at a juvenile correctional facility until age 22 1/2, but faces a sentence of 12 years and nine months in jail “if he fails to comply with the juvenile sentence.”

The teens lured Cardino to the park for a drug transaction but intended to rob him. He was shot and killed during the encounter.

One of the teens, Jacobi Epting, 15, has been charged as an adult . He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Epting is due in court March 28 for a preliminary hearing.

A 17-year-old boy, who was charged in August and subsequently turned 18, pleaded guilty in January 2023 to aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and distribution of marijuana as part of an amended complaint.

He was sentenced to three years in a juvenile correctional facility and two years of probation.

A 15-year-old girl charged with first-degree murder in the case has pleaded not guilty.

There is a motion hearing in her case set for April 21 with a pre-trial conference scheduled for July 27. Her trial is scheduled to begin July 31.

Two other teens charged in the case were 13 years old at the time of the shooting.

