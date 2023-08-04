Xavier Babudar, aka Chiefs superfan ‘ChiefsAholic,’ appears in federal court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused of seven bank robberies in five states appeared Friday in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri.

Xaviar Babudar — better known on social media as the Wolf-suited fan, ChiefsAholic — made his initial appearance on two Class C felony charges, bank theft and interstate transportation of stolen property, before the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

Provided Xaviar Babudar

Babudar is due back in court next Wednesday for a preliminary hearing to determine if there’s probable cause for the case to proceed.

After skipping bail following his arraignment for an alleged bank robbery in December in Tulsa, Babudar cut his monitoring device and went on the run. He was arrested last month in California and waived extradition back to Kansas City.

Babudar also has been linked to a string of bank robberies and attempted robberies in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and Tennessee and allegedly laundered the stolen money through casinos in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.

The FBI said he exchanged more than $1 million for chips, which he then converted back to cash before placing most of it in money market accounts.

Babudar was appointed a federal public defender in the case at the hearing, which lasted less than 15 minutes.

