April election draws in more voters than usual

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday, April 2, is Election Day in Jackson County.

Voters will decide whether or not to pass a sales tax to fund stadium projects for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

In Jackson County, election officials expect a larger voter turnout than a typical April election.

Tammy Brown, director of the Jackson County Board of Elections, said turnout could be as high as 30-40%. Brown also said Jackson County had over 5,200 advance voters out of around 240,000 active voters in the county.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You can find KSHB's full breakdown of the ballot language HERE.

