Community members share sentiments of support in wake of Olathe East High School shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the hours following a shooting at Olathe East High School , the community is reacting and offering support .

For students feeling distressed or just looking for someone to talk to, the Johnson County Mental Health Center posted its crisis line — 913-268-0156.

Olathe Public Schools Superintendent Brent Yeager released a video Friday night about available school resources to take care of one another in the “Olathe family.”

Following today's events at Olathe East, please take a moment to watch this video message from Superintendent @YeagerBrent. Thank you to our Olathe community for your support, understanding and care for one another today. We truly are an Olathe family. pic.twitter.com/ngJsBrL0AD — Olathe Public Schools (@olatheschools) March 4, 2022

Despite district rivalries, other schools tweeted in solidarity with East. Olathe South even decided to change the dress-up theme of their basketball game to an orange-out to show their #OlatheStrong support.

Falcons… We have decide to change our theme for the girls basketball game tonight to an 🧡ORANGE OUT🧡 in support of Olathe East. We are one community and we support our fellow Olathe schools! #OlatheStrong @OS_LadyFalconBB @CoachALadyFalc https://t.co/eqoD8HTXub — OS Student Section (@OS_BirdHouse) March 4, 2022

Over-the-weekend activities for the Olathe East soccer team have been canceled to allow players time to decompress.

The orange and white game and player and parent meeting that was scheduled for tomorrow is canceled and will be rescheduled. No practices this weekend. Go be a kid, go laugh, and go decompress. We will see you Monday — Olathe East Soccer (@OlatheESoccer) March 5, 2022

At the collegiate level, the University of Kansas Provost Office tweeted resources available to students, recognizing the local ties many students have to Olathe East.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to those affected by the shooting at Olathe East High School today.

We know we have many KU students and families with ties to Olathe East. Our campus community offers resources that can help. https://t.co/Tt5k19F69E — KU Provost Office (@KUprovost) March 4, 2022

One popular sentiment shared by politicians, including Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, was offering “thoughts” to those affected. But many responses ask for action instead.

Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today.



We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground & are in communication with law enforcement. Parents & teachers: reunification site is 12708 S Black Bob. Follow @OlathePolice for the latest updates. — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) March 4, 2022

Laina and I join all Kansans in lifting up and praying for everyone in the @olatheschools family. Thank God for our heroic officers and school officials who acted swiftly and no doubt bravely to protect students. https://t.co/QBOxf1ikkB — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) March 4, 2022

Social posts were penned offering hope all three who were injured , including the suspect, fully recover. Similar posts thanked the efforts of law enforcement officers for stopping what could have been an incident that injured many more individuals.

I've been in touch with Olathe leaders, school admin & law enforcement as we process and respond to the tragic incident at Olathe East today. This was a traumatic event for our community. Hoping for a full recovery of those injured as we work to support each other & our students. — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) March 5, 2022

Other social media users tweeted sentiments of empathy toward educators, sadness for the trauma students endured and anger toward violence.