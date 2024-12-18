Farm Fresh Market opens Wednesday in Red Bridge Shopping Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new Farm Fresh Market will open Wednesday afternoon in the Red Bridge Shopping Center.

The south Kansas City grocery store’s opening has been long anticipated since Sun Fresh closed in January 2023.

KSHB 41 News heard from neighbors over the summer after the opening was delayed due to construction.

RELATED | ‘We need it’: South KC residents eagerly await new Farm Fresh Market

“We are just looking so forward to the store opening,” said Donna Melgaard, longtime resident of south KC. “We have nothing around us, and we keep coming by hoping that it will be opening soon. Everybody I talk to wants to know when it will be, so we really need it.”

The city of Kansas City announced in May 2023 that Farm Fresh Market would fill the food gap in the area. Nearly 6.5 million later, the store is ready to welcome customers.

Partner and manager Moe Muslet said he selected 50,000 items that are being sold at affordable prices.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Moe Muslet, Partner and Manager of Farm Fresh Market.

“We updated it all — better fresh meat department, we expanded our foods department, we added Frutopia, we expanded our kitchen, now offering pizza, fresh bakery,” Muslet said.

Muslet said Frutopia will serve items such as acai bowls, smoothies and boba.

The market is also bringing around 80 jobs back to the Red Bridge area. Muslet said he has reviewed hundreds of job applications and will continue to accept resumes.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB The Farm Fresh Market will bring around 80 jobs to the area.

"I really favor hiring people from the Red Bridge community. I really want to hire people from here,” Muslet said. “People that I've hired … [include] a guy that's lived here all his life. He's 60-something years old. I hired a lot of people that are really involved in this community.”

The grand opening is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. After that, the store's hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

—