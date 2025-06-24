In-Depth: Kansas City, Missouri's Public Safety Task Force deals with violent weekend

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.

A violent weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, ended with six people dead and four people injured. City leaders called the violence "unacceptable" at a Monday morning press conference.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas emphasized the need to look at businesses and establishments contributing to the city's crime rates.

Our KSHB 41 I-Team is going in-depth on some of the most violent areas in Kansas City and what the city has done to address crimes stemming from businesses.

One business has been the site of multiple shootings in recent years, including a fatal shooting on June 14.

Records reveal Kansas City Police Department officers have gone to the BP Gas Station at East 35th Street and Prospect Avenue 27 times over the last year. There have been 12 assaults, eight robberies or thefts, four reports of alcohol or drug usage, one report of obstruction of justice, one report of property damage and one homcide.

Mayor Lucas told reporters on Monday in front of the gas station the city's Public Safety Task Force goes through a process to hold businesses accountable for allowing violent behavior.

Tim Hellhake

"[They] look at all of the criminal violations and ordinance violations in the list of the area," Mayor Lucas said. "After we do that, we say that you're basically going to be under closer observation from us."

The Public Safety Task Force was designed to investigate and address issues involving businesses in crime-ridden areas. But the City Manager's office told KSHB 41 News it's only shut down two businesses since it was established two years ago.

Those businesses were the Westport Media Collective in 2024 and the mechanic shop, Perfect Touch, in 2023. Both businesses had investigations prompted by shootings.

Kansas City's Regulated Industries Division, which oversees nuissance business compliance, has not shut down a business directly for violence in the past five years, according to the City Manager's office.

Within a 24-hour period this past weekend, Kansas City police investigated three homicides and two death investigations.

"We're just supposed to turn a blind eye out of that and not care?" Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said at Monday's press conference. "How? In what world?"

Tim Hellhake

Kansas City leaders are now putting the pressure on complicit businesses.

"Accountability also goes to businesses," Mayor Lucas said. "Businesses that allow loitering every night in their area, businesses that allow crime to be repeated again and again."

KSHB 41 I-Team reporter Isabella Ledonne wanted to get a better understanding of how cracking down on businesses can actually make a difference in public safety.

The City of Independence has been enforcing stricter consequences for problematic businesses within the last year.

"If there's problem businesses that we have, [they] are essentially taking a lot of resources away from where we can do other things within the city," Assistant City Aanager Charlie Dissell said. "We want to hold them accountable."

Jake Weller

Dissell has seen a drop in crime since the city shut down several businesses on Noland Road that were known for criminal activity.

"It's something different that we've done," Dissell said. "Some of the stats that we've started receiving [from Independence Police] are showing that method is effective."

Independence investigates any business where a shooting or another violent incident takes place and holds an administrative hearing. After listening to the evidence and examining police call logs, the city decides whether the business can keep operating.

Dissell explained removing problematic businesses has freed up other resources for Independence.

"I think a good first step is taking the approach that we've taken," Dissell said.

Kansas City's Public Safety Task Force did not respond to our request for an interview or official comment.