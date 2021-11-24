Independence announces traffic plan for Whataburger opening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Expect delays along U.S. 40 between Missouri 291/Interstate 470 and Little Blue Parkway beginning Monday as a new Whataburger opens in the area.

The Independence Police Department announced a traffic plan, which will tentatively remain in place through Friday, Dec. 3, for the area in anticipation of increased traffic associated with the fast-food burger chain’s second franchise to open in the Kansas City area.

The plan goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.

Drivers headed to Whataburger should exit from Missouri 291/I-470 onto eastbound Interstate 70 and exit at Little Blue.

Independence Police Department The Independence Police Department announced a traffic plan for the Whataburger that will open along U.S. 40 on Monday, Nov. 29. The plan will tentatively remain in place through Friday, Dec. 3.

From there, motorists should travel south on Little Blue to U.S. 40, where they will turn west into one of two turn lanes that will be dedicated to Whataburger traffic on the north side of the road.

Traffic will then circle the building to place and pick up orders before being directed onto westbound U.S. 40 upon exiting Whataburger.

“Patrons and travelers in the area are encouraged to plan ahead and drive carefully through the area,” Independence officials said in a release Wednesday to announce the traffic plan.

Westbound traffic on U.S. 40 will not be permitted to turn south at the intersection with Little Blue and northbound traffic on Little Blue will not be permitted to turn left at the intersection on U.S. 40.

The plan could remain in place past Dec. 3 depending on traffic conditions in the area.

Lee’s Summit police were forced to implement a traffic plan to help alleviate heavy congestion in the area of the first Whataburger , which opened along Douglas Street just south of I-470 on Nov. 15. That plan remained in place beyond the initially planned seven days.

Drivers hoping to access the shops along East Valley View Parkway are encouraged to enter from the north end of Valley View off Little Blue.

Whataburger covered some of the Lee’s Summit police department’s costs associated with the opening and will do the same for Independence police’s costs.