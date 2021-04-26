KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas says community, police trust key to curbing violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following another deadly weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, which claimed the lives of a local reporter and a man in the historic 18th and Vine District, Mayor Quinton Lucas emphasized trust between the community and police is key to curbing the ongoing violence in the city.

On Sunday, KCUR-FM, the National Public Radio affiliate in KCMO, announced the death of its reporter Aviva Okeson-Haberman .

Okeson-Haberman, 24, died after being shot while in her apartment on Friday, according to KCUR-FM.

"She is someone who should be with us at this press conference, and frequently covered them. And we miss her, we give our condolences to friends, her family," Lucas said at press conference on Monday.

Just hours after the announcement of Okeson-Haberman's death, a man Lucas identified as Gary Taylor died in the 18th and Vine District following a shooting that also injured three others. KCPD has yet to identify him as the victim in the shooting.

"Gary Taylor, a trainer, who was killed at 18th and Vine yesterday, leaves behind a lot of caring friends and family. My condolences to him," Lucas said.

Lucas outlined a number of efforts the city has taken to reduce the violence in Kansas City.

Among those include the Work For Youth initiative , which provides youth in KCMO with "career exploration, job training, and internship experience and a plan for post secondary attainment," according to its website.

Lucas said he plans to continue pushing for more efforts such as conflict resolution, economic development and other ways to slow the violence.

"I'll continue to say though, another 'what can be done?' is we need to make sure that we have folks that are comfortable in talking to law enforcement after these incidents," Lucas said. "There continues to be a police and community trust issue."

Just last week, social justice activists continued to call for KCPD Chief Rick Smith to resign among other demands.

The death's of Okeson-Haberman and Taylor marked the 46th and 48th homicides in KCMO in 2021.