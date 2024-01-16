KU Hospital: 11 people treated, 9 admitted, with frostbite in last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Hospital has treated 59 people — including 11 people for frostbite, nine of whom were admitted to the Burnett Burn Center — during the last week for weather-related injuries.

The Kansas City region and wider Midwest has grappled with winter storms and an encroaching polar vortex, which plunged temperatures before 0 degrees for parts of the last four days.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department, 15 people were hospitalized after exposure during the Chiefs’ playoff win Saturday — which featured a minus-4-degree temperature and minus-27-degree wind chill at kickoff, the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

KU Hospital said it is awaiting approval from the Chiefs to release information about how many people were treated at its seven in-stadium aid stations during the frigid Super Wild Card win.

But the sub-0 temperatures refused to relent until Tuesday afternoon, keeping KU Hospital and other medical facilities in the region busy.

KU Hospital has treated 59 people for weather-related injuries since Jan. 9, including eight who were admitted for something other than frostbite.

The illness and injuries include exertion-induced heart attacks, shortness of breath, motor-vehicle crashes as well as slip-and-falls on ice in addition to frostbite.

KU Hospital said last Friday that one person found in the snow died. A second person found with the person who died has been discharged.

