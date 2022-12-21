LIVE UPDATES: Kansas City makes final preps ahead of winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents and organizations are making final preparations today ahead of a potent winter storm set to strike the Kansas City area on Thursday.

UPDATE, 10:55 a.m. | KC Streetcar service will start Thursday at 6 a.m. with three streetcar service. The team will prep all streetcar stops today & all streetcar vehicles are equipped with heaters on the pantographs.

Service adjustments may be made depending on the severity of the weather.

UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. | The Raymore-Peculiar School District announced that classes on Thursday will be canceled. Thursday was originally scheduled as an early release day and will now be observed as a traditional snow day.

No virtual classes will be held on Thursday.

“With the National Weather Service’s forecast, and their high degree of confidence in that forecast, we feel it was prudent for us to announce the decision about Thursday earlier than we normally would have done, so that parents, students, and staff can make plans accordingly,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Slagle.

The last day of school, May 23, 2023, will remain unchanged.

All elementary school and middle school after-school activities and evening events will be canceled and/or rescheduled. High school events or activities may continue as scheduled.

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | The Lee's Summit School District announced this morning plans to move Thursday classes to an online virtual format.

It's the first AMI day used by the district this school year. The district can use up to five AMI days before the end of the school year, which is set for May 24, 2023.

❄️Due to inclement weather, Thursday, December 22, 2023, will be a virtual learning day for all students.



This is the 1st AMI Day. LSR7 can learn virtually up to 5x because of inclement weather. Our last day of school is still May 24, 2023. pic.twitter.com/Vb6K7Dx6Fv — Lee's Summit Schools (@LSR7) December 21, 2022

UPDATE, 9 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Brian Platt spoke to the media Wednesday morning from the city's snow operations command center to provide an update on the city's preparations for the impending storm.

"We've got 300 snow removal vehicles out on the streets 24 hours in advance of this storm making sure we're putting down pre-treatment, so we've got a good first step against the snow storm coming," Platt said.

Platt estimated the city has 40,000 tons of salt on hand to give drivers a chance to navigate streets. He said the city has hired 100 more drivers and has 50 more vehicles on hand compared to previous years to help in the snow-clearing effort.

He said he is "really proud" of the city's "exponentially better" snow removal plan.

EARLIER | The National Weather Service has upgraded the Kansas City region to a winter storm warning set to go into effect at midnight.

The warning calls for a combination of snow, blowing snow and gusty winds that combined with tumbling temps, could see wind chills far below zero.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service placed the region under a wind chill warning through Saturday.

