Live Weather Updates | Frigid wind chills affect Tuesday plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frigid air will continue to affect plans in the Kansas City area this week.

A handful of school districts have already decided to cancel or go virtual on Tuesday.

Monday night will see a low of -10 F with wind chills that feel like -30 F.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner reports the Kansas City area will be close to reaching the Jan. 16 record low of -13, which was set in 1977.

