Live Weather Updates | Frigid wind chills affect Tuesday plans

Posted at 2:07 PM, Jan 15, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frigid air will continue to affect plans in the Kansas City area this week.

LINK | View school closings for Tuesday, Jan. 16

LATEST WEATHER FORECAST

A handful of school districts have already decided to cancel or go virtual on Tuesday.

Monday night will see a low of -10 F with wind chills that feel like -30 F.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner reports the Kansas City area will be close to reaching the Jan. 16 record low of -13, which was set in 1977.

More details are available in his weather blog — Kansas City in store for snow this afternoon, evening, relentless cold

