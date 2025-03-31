Louisburg teen accepts SevenDays' Ripple of Kindness Award

LOUISBURG, Kan. — SevenDays has honored multiple recipients with its Ripple of Kindness Award. Among the recognized individuals is 18-year-old Sammie Magee, of Louisburg, Kansas.

Magee is the first youth recipient of the award.

“I hope that somebody that sees this is inspired to start their ripple of kindness,” Magee said. “It really goes a long way. It might seem small, but it ripples.”

Magee started her own nonprofit three years ago after the school shooting in Uvalde. Sammie’s Toy Drive hosts a large celebration for kids in the Texas community each fall, complete with a petting zoo, bounce houses and plenty of toys for them to choose from.

Magee said she expected to host one toy drive but created deep connections with the families that she now considers part of her own.

When KSHB 41's Abby Dodge asked her about the recognition of her kindness, Magee was quick to share the award with the children who lost their lives in Uvalde.

“I’m spreading their kindness,” she said. “Even 855 miles away in Kansas City, it’s all to honor them and keep their memories alive.”

Recently, the 18-year-old felt called to help her own community after a father of four died when a man drove his car through a building. She created a wish list for the family you can donate to by clicking here.

Magee also received a scholarship from SevenDays. She graduated high school a semester early and is now studying to be a journalist, hopeful to share the stories of her communities.

While Magee is in the midst of organizing her third Uvalde toy drive, you can donate by visiting her Amazon wish list for the event.

