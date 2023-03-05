Missing KCMO teen’s family canvassing for information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Under Sunday's sun, about 50 volunteers passed out flyers and asked for the community’s help in an effort to locate missing 13-year-old Jayden Robker.

Jayden's mother, Heather Robker, says everyone in the family can feel his absence .

“Just the quietness makes you feel like it’s too quiet,” she said. “When you are a mom of six kids, it’s noisy. And now it’s just completely really quiet.”

Volunteers split up to search three areas near the Robker home, where Heather says Jayden left on Feb. 2 with Pokémon cards and his skateboard.

While tips and sightings of the 13-year-old have been reported, he remains missing.

“As a mother, getting tips, I felt very hopeful," she said. "But then when you find out it’s not him, it’s like bringing you back down to where you were. I am very hopeful that we will find him. I feel like we’re getting close.”

While knocking on neighbors' doors Sunday , Robker told KSHB 41 she wants her son to know his family is looking for him.

“I want him to know that he is not in trouble, that we dearly miss him — his brothers and sisters constantly as about him, where he’s at — [and] that if he needs help to call out for help or get in contact with someone to let us know that he is okay," she said.

Some community members have put candles in their windows as a show of support for the family. Robker encourages others to send her photos of their candles to light the way for her son.

Anyone who may have seen Jayden or knows where he is staying is urged to contact the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

