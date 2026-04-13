Results are in for Blue Springs eaglet naming contest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The results are in for the contest to name the pair of bald eagle chicks in Blue Springs.

The eaglets will be called Honor and Valor.

More than 4,200 votes were cast in the contest, which asked voters to pick their favorite of the following pairings:



Honor and Valor

Chief and Royal

Scout and Ranger

Sky and Sapphire

Opalite and Onyx

City of Blue Springs Blue Springs eagles on April 13, 2026

Honor and Valor came from the couple Freedom and Liberty, who were named earlier this year with America's 250th birthday in mind.

“Your enthusiasm continues to make our eagle family something truly special to follow,” the city of Blue Springs said in a Facebook post announcing the eaglet names.

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Honor and Valor had another sibling, but that eaglet did not survive.

The community can continue to check in on the eagle family via a 24/7 YouTube livestream.

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