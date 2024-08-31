More than $115K raised for family of slain Kansas City restaurateur Shaun Brady

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians have opened their hearts to help support family and friends of restaurateur Shaun Brady, who was gunned down outside of his restaurant Wednesday night.

As of Saturday morning, a GoFundMe page set by the Kansas City Irish Fest for Brady had raised nearly $116,000.

Brady was heavily involved in the annual celebration of Irish Fest. He created the annual Irish Fest Breakfast on Sunday mornings after Mass. While that breakfast was canceled this year out of respect to Brady, Irish Fest organizers suggest a $45 contribution to the GoFundMe - the cost of what would have been a ticket to the Irish Fest Breakfast.

On Saturday morning, Irish Fest organizers thanked the Kansas City community for their out-pouring of support. Organizers also asked the community to double check they are contributing to the correct funds. A second GoFundMe has popped up, but organizers don’t know who created it and haven’t been in contact.

“Sadly, it has come to our attention that a separate GoFundMe has been created that we believe is a scam,” Irish Fest organizers said in a statement Saturday morning. “Neither the family nor Kansas City Irish Fest knows the individual who created it.”

“We want to emphasize that the only legitimate donation site is the one created by the Kansas City Irish Fest,” organizers said.

Two juveniles have been charged in Jackson County family court with a slew of charges connected to Brady’s death Wednesday night, including second-degree murder. Because of their status as juveniles, their names as well as additional details of the crime have not been made public.

One of the teens appeared before a family court judge Friday morning. The judge ordered the 15-year-old teen to remain in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center pending a detention hearing next month.

The second teen, who was formally charged Friday afternoon, has yet to make an appearance before the family court judge.

