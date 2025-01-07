NEWS AND NOTES | Kansas City area remains in ice box Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City region spent Tuesday morning continuing to dig out from Sunday's historic snowfall and subsequent temperature plunge.

Nearly all schools and many government and civic operations remained closed or were offering limited services Tuesday.

Check back throughout the day for the latest news and notes from across Kansas City.

LINK | KSHB 41 Traffic Conditions

LINK | Snow plow progress

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Forecast

LINK | KSHB 41 Closings and Cancellations

LINK | Interactive storm photo map

—

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | While this video came in yesterday morning, it’s too good not to share this morning. A big thanks to viewer Cass Smith up in Excelsior Springs who shared this video of deer at play in her front yard. Watch her video in the player below.

VIDEO | Deer battle in front yard

UPDATE, 9 a.m. | Remember Saturday afternoon when all the interstates and highways in the area iced over and left motorists stranded for hours?

One of the hardest-hit stretches was U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park.

This morning, we learned that Overland Park police worked 94 crashes in the city over the weekend.

Spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy said the figure doesn't include non-injury wrecks in which motorists exchanged information and walked in the report when conditions improved.

UPDATE, 8 a.m. | If reports from the KSHB 41 News morning team are any indication, while main roads and interstates continue to improve, side streets can still be dicey. Getting on and off the interstates via ramps, overpasses and bridges remains treacherous, too.

You'll still want to give yourself some extra time getting around today if you need to get out.

Claire looks at highways and roadways on the way to work

Kansas roadways better this morning for commuters

Previous coverage of Winter Storm Blair:

Saturday, Jan. 4 Live Blog

Sunday, Jan. 5 Live Blog

Monday, Jan. 6 Live blog

—