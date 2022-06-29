KANSAS CITY, Mo. — National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy will provide another update Wednesday regarding the deadly train derailment near Mendon, Missouri.

The time for the press conference has not been announced, but it will be live-streamed on the KSHB 41 News website when Homendy makes her remarks.

Four people died and approximately 150 were injured and transported to the hospital after Amtrak’s Southwest Chief train No. 4 struck the back of a dump truck in the crossing at Porche Prairie Avenue in Chariton County in north-central Missouri.

Authorities are expected to identify the people who died in the crash Wednesday.

Homendy said Tuesday that the NTSB, an independent federal agency that reviews airline crashes and other major civil transportation incidents, had ruled out mechanical failure of the train and damaged tracks as possible causes of the crash.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy is expected to hold media briefing late afternoon Wednesday on the June 27, grade crossing collision and derailment between an Amtrak passenger train and dump truck near Mendon, Missouri. Details on location & time TBD and will post on @NTSB_Newsroom — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 29, 2022

Repair crews have been on scene since Monday to deal with the derailed train cars and fix the sections of track damaged in the crash.

Photos of the site in Mendon Missouri as crews make plans for cleanup and fixing the damaged track. Photos taken 6/27/2022. @MSHP for future updates follow @NTSB_Newsroom pic.twitter.com/Kc1KBbgjaK — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) June 29, 2022

MORE COVERAGE