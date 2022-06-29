KANSAS CITY, Mo. — National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy will provide another update Wednesday regarding the deadly train derailment near Mendon, Missouri.
The time for the press conference has not been announced, but it will be live-streamed on the KSHB 41 News website when Homendy makes her remarks.
Four people died and approximately 150 were injured and transported to the hospital after Amtrak’s Southwest Chief train No. 4 struck the back of a dump truck in the crossing at Porche Prairie Avenue in Chariton County in north-central Missouri.
Authorities are expected to identify the people who died in the crash Wednesday.
Homendy said Tuesday that the NTSB, an independent federal agency that reviews airline crashes and other major civil transportation incidents, had ruled out mechanical failure of the train and damaged tracks as possible causes of the crash.
NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy is expected to hold media briefing late afternoon Wednesday on the June 27, grade crossing collision and derailment between an Amtrak passenger train and dump truck near Mendon, Missouri. Details on location & time TBD and will post on @NTSB_Newsroom— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 29, 2022
Repair crews have been on scene since Monday to deal with the derailed train cars and fix the sections of track damaged in the crash.
Photos of the site in Mendon Missouri as crews make plans for cleanup and fixing the damaged track. Photos taken 6/27/2022. @MSHP for future updates follow @NTSB_Newsroom pic.twitter.com/Kc1KBbgjaK— MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) June 29, 2022
MORE COVERAGE
RELATED | Mid-Missouri hospitals treat dozens in Amtrak train derailment
RELATED | Farmer: Community had been working to improve railroad crossing
RELATED | Crossing of Amtrak derailment on Missouri list for improvements
RELATED | MoDOT won't specify why Amtrak crash site crossing was on improvement list
RELATED | Only 1 passenger train uses tracks near Mendon, Missouri
RELATED | Passenger recalls train derailment: ‘Can’t believe this is actually happening’
RELATED | Honeymooners recall experience of Amtrak train derailment
RELATED | Passengers process moments after Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri
RELATED | Mendon community helps Amtrak train passengers after derailment
RELATED | Olathe woman's mother, aunt killed in Amtrak crash in Mendon
RELATED | NTSB examining black box, other data from Amtrak derailment
RELATED | NTSB's visit to Mendon shines light on passive crossings in Missouri
—