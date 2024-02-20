Jackson County prosecutor to provide update on parade shooting case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has called a news conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the investigation into last week’s shooting outside of Union Station.

Last week’s shooting killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two, community staple and co-host of "A Taste of Tejano" on KKFI-FM.

Twenty-two other people — including several children — were shot in the incident, which took place moments after the conclusion of the Chiefs rally and parade.

Last Friday, the juvenile office of the Jackson County Family Court Division charged two juveniles with gun possession and resisting arrest charges. Because that case is being worked through family court, details on the juveniles are not publicly available.

In a release Friday, the juvenile officer indicated additional charges could be possible in connection to the incident.

Additionally, it's possible the juveniles could eventually be certified to be tried as adults. Information about a possible certification hearing is not publicly available.

Also on Friday, Peters Baker filed charges against a Wichita, Kansas, man for unlawful possession of a firearm at last Wednesday’s rally. The man, who is not believed to be directly connected to the shooting, was previously convicted of felony marijuana distribution.

