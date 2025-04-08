Polls now open in Missouri for today's school and special election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Polls are now open in Missouri for today's school and special election.

There are several issues on the ballot depending on where you live.

Kansas City is asking voters to renew a public safety tax that would generate $480 million over the next 20 years.

That money would help pay for a new municipal jail for Kansas City, Missouri.

Voters in the Kansas City Public School District are also voting on a $474 million bond that would help fund projects at 32 KCPS campuses and 9 charter schools.

KCPS last passed a bond in 1967.

Kansas City voters will also decide whether to sell Longfellow Park to the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City.

The non-profit sits on Longfellow Park and would use the land to expand its services.

Outside of Kansas City, there are several other issues on today's ballot.

Liberty voters will decide whether to increase the sales tax by one percent to fund public safety improvements.

Voters in the Lee's Summit R-7 School District will consider a bond proposal for new school buildings and renovations.

Oak Grove voters are being asked to increase and transfer the school district's tax levy.

Voters in the Southern Jackson County Fire Protection will see a sales tax question on their ballot to help build a new fire station.

Election information is available on the following websites:

Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board

Jackson County Election Board

Cass County Election Authority

Clay County Election Board

Platte County Election Board

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

