KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders from the Kansas City Royals met Thursday with Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe.

The meeting came the day after the governor met with local elected leaders about whether and how to use public funds to help the Royals and Chiefs with stadium projects.

Timeline on debates over Chiefs and Royals stadium options

The teams have been exploring their options - which include the possibility of moving to Kansas - since Jackson County voters rejected a proposal in April 2024 to help fund a new downtown stadium for the Royals and renovations to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

