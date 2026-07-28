'We'll be carefully watching': Kansas City gallery, artist hope to see art in new 'Ted Lasso' season

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We're getting close to the debut of the new season of "Ted Lasso," a show known for referencing Kansas City thanks to star Jason Sudeikis, who grew up in the area.

We know the show filmed here last summer. Now, a local art gallery and at least one artist will be watching closely.

Kansas City gallery, artist hope to see art in new 'Ted Lasso' season

Blue Gallery is a longtime neighbor in Kansas City's Crossroads neighborhood.

"We've participated in well over 300 First Fridays throughout our 25 and a half years," said Kelly Kuhn, founder/owner/director of the gallery.

Kuhn hopes some of the art that has been featured in Blue Gallery will show up on the set of the beloved show.

KSHB 41 Kelly Kuhn

"I love 'Ted Lasso,'" she said. "When it came out, it was the thing that we needed to feel good about things, humanity... It's such a lovely show."

Kuhn said it all started one Saturday afternoon last year when a woman walked into the gallery.

"I knew that they were in town filming. She said, 'Do you ever lend out, rent out artwork for special things? I might be in town for a show.' And she alluded to but never said what the show was. And I said, 'Absolutely,'" Kuhn recalled. "Sure enough, I got an email from her confirming what the show was and what pieces they were interested in, including Sarah White's work."

White talked about what it's like for her while she's creating art.

KSHB 41 Sarah White

"I have conversations with myself, like it's really kind of an emotional and just more kind of escape for me," she said. "I think the piece that they chose for 'Ted Lasso' is going to be, it's a statement piece. It's big, it is gridded, it's colorful. When you get that kind of exposure, it's confirming that what I do is something that resonates with people."

Kuhn and White said they don't know if any of the pieces made the final cut.

"We'll be carefully watching to see where the pieces show up," Kuhn said.

White said if she sees her work, she has a plan.

Courtesy Kate Marshall

"If I see my painting, I'm going to take a screenshot. I'm going to take a picture with my phone, and then get a shirt that says, 'My painting was on Ted Lasso,'" White said.

Whether the art makes it in the show or not, Kuhn said she's thankful for the artists she works with daily.

"I feel grateful every day that I get to do this, that I get to work in a space like this and work with artists and art lovers, and an occasionally internationally known show like 'Ted Lasso,'" she said.

KSHB 41 Sarah White, Lindsay Shively, Kelly Kuhn

I've reached out to Apple about them renting art from Blue Gallery, but I have not heard back.

The new season of "Ted Lasso" comes out Aug. 5.

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