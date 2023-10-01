2 Chiefs rookies active for 1st time at Jets; LB Bolton, CB Watson sidelined

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With backup offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho landing on injured reserve and second-year cornerback Jaylen Watson unavailable with a shoulder injury, two Kansas City Chiefs rookies will be active for the first time.

The injuries mean Wanya Morris, a third-round pick from Oklahoma, and Nic Jones — a seventh-round pick from Ball State, who suffered a broken hand during the preseason — will suit up on game day as the Chiefs battle the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, a game that can be seen on KSHB 41.

Veteran backup offensive tackle Lucas Niang also is active for the first time this year.

Jones and Morris were inactive against Detroit, Jacksonville and Chicago along with rookie defensive end BJ Thompson, who is now the only rookie on the 53-man roster yet to be active for a game.

Fifth-round defensive tackle Keondre Coburn played in the season-opening loss to the Lions, but he has been inactive for the last three weeks since All-Pro Chris Jones returned.

Middle linebacker Nick Bolton (sprained ankle) will miss his second straight game, so the Chiefs will count on another big game from Drue Tranquill, who certainly rose to the occasion against Chicago.

Bolton and Watson were ruled out Friday and headline Kansas City’s inactives along with Thompson, Coburn, defensive tackle Neil Farrell and interior offensive lineman Mike Caliendo.

For the Jets, who welcomed back Aaron Rodgers to the sideline on crutches for the game, safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and guard Wes Schweitzer (concussion) were ruled out Friday.

Running back Israel Abanikanda, wide receiver Jason Brownlee, linebacker Zaire Barnes and defensive lineman Al Woods also are inactive.

