Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy reportedly will interview Thursday for Commanders OC job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The day after celebrating a Super Bowl LVII victory with a parade through downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is expected to interview for another job.

Bieniemy will interview for the offensive coordinator job with the Washington Commanders on Thursday, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport and other reports.

Rapoport termed Bieniemy “a top candidate.”

Bieniemy, 53, has served as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator for the last five seasons.

The Chiefs led the NFL in total offense (413.6 yards per game) and scoring (29.2 points per game) last season en route to the best record in the AFC, hosting a fifth straight AFC Championship Game and winning the team’s second Super Bowl in four years.

Kansas City has finished in the top six in the NFL in total offense and scoring during every season with Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy has interviewed with at least 15 teams for head-coaching vacancies in the last four years, but he’s never been offered a job.

After last season, there was a growing feeling that Bieniemy, who was mentioned prominently in Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL alleging racism in the hiring process, may need to step away from Andy Reid’s considerable shadow as a play-caller to land a head-coaching job.

Indianapolis was the only team to interview Bieniemy this hiring cycle.

Reid said he hoped Bieniemy would get “the opportunity to run the show somewhere,” when asked if he expected to lose his OC this offseason.

Washington, which has plenty of weapons at wide receiver, is seen as a good landing spot for Bieniemy to spread his wings under former Reid assistant Ron Rivera.

Bieniemy also had been linked to Baltimore’s offensive coordinator vacancy before the Ravens hired Todd Monken on Tuesday.

The Commanders also interviewed former Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who served as the Ravens’ OC for the last four seasons.

Roman also previously served as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator for two seasons from 2015 to 2016.

Bieniemy and Roman are believed to be the only candidates for Washington’s OC job, according to Rapoport.